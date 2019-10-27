Loved ones celebrate the life of Jonathon Tubby

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — On Oct. 19 of last year, Jonathon Tubby was fatally shot by two Green Bay officers. In keeping with Jonathon’s Oneida Nation Culture, his life is being celebrated one year later.

Family and friends gathered Saturday night to remember the life of Jonathon.

Tubby was fatally shot and killed inside the Sally Port area of the Brown County Jail. Tubby was unarmed and in cuffs during the time he was killed.

However, it was later determined Tubby had several types of drugs in his system and can be seen in footage displaying what looks like a weapon before jumping out of the rear window of the police car.

Loved ones described Jonathon as charismatic and caring.

One year later, those closest to him rely on their heritage in trying to reconcile their feelings with the city of Green Bay.

“Both sides of the family talked about what was that unity and moving forward with good mind and good thoughts,” says Jonathon’s aunt, Sarah Wunderlich. “You know there’s still those moments of anger, don’t get me wrong, but sadness and pain and questions and why.”

Back in February, District Attorney David Lasee declined to prosecute Green Bay Officers Erik O’ Brien and Colton Wernecke who were involved in the shooting.

This was after the investigation determined the officers did not violate the law and their actions were legal.