GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Ticket prices for Packers game at Lambeau Field continue to tumble as the team struggles on the field.

As of late Friday night, Local Five News found tickets for the game on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams for as low as $32 on the Vivid Seats app (didn’t include fees), $63 on the StubHub app, and $49.20 on the Ticketmaster app.

Over at Ticket King in Green Bay, manager Travis Loftus said ticket prices have fallen by $40-$50 in just one week.

“This is one of the more unprecedented ones, the only other time I can recall is when Aaron Rodgers broke his collar bone that season,” said Loftus.

As you might expect, Loftus said the Packers poor play this season has contributed to the falling ticket prices. Local Five News has checked in with Loftus and others who buy and sell tickets on the secondary market throughout the season and they’ve said ticket prices have been lower than usual all season long.

“Their offense is struggling,” said Loftus. “A lot of people like to watch offense and when teams are putting up points.”

Loftus said there’s a lot of people trying to sell their tickets right now.

Over at Schmitty’s Tickets, owner John Schmidt said he’s having a similar experience. He told Local Five News that he’s been in the ticket buying and selling business for 30 years and right now ticket prices are the lowest he’s ever seen them.

Although the landscape is rough right now for sellers, buyers aren’t complaining.

“There will be people who will go to Lambeau because it’s affordable if they’ve never been to Lambeau,” said Loftus. “It’s perfect for people who have never been who want to spend a cheap amount of money. Eighty dollars to get into a Packers game doesn’t come around very often.”