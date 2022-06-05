Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.

While GDP has recovered since the height of the pandemic, wage growth has not kept pace with inflation. In 2021 average hourly wages increased 4.7% while there was 7% inflation, meaning the worker’s purchasing power dropped by 2.4%.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. The highest earning county in the U.S. earns $147,111, while the lowest earns $22,292. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Wisconsin using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2020 5-year estimate median household income.

#50. Eau Claire County

– Median household income: $62,508

— 1.2% below state average, 3.8% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 26.6%

— #724 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.9%

— #2,426 highest among all counties nationwide

#49. Sheboygan County

– Median household income: $62,101

— 1.9% below state average, 4.5% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 25.1%

— #866 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.8%

— #2,401 highest among all counties nationwide

#48. Polk County

– Median household income: $61,814

— 2.3% below state average, 4.9% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 25.0%

— #882 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.8%

— #2,380 highest among all counties nationwide

#47. Door County

– Median household income: $61,765

— 2.4% below state average, 5.0% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 25.7%

— #805 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.2%

— #2,375 highest among all counties nationwide

#46. Chippewa County

– Median household income: $61,215

— 3.3% below state average, 5.8% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 26.3%

— #754 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.1%

— #2,333 highest among all counties nationwide

#45. Lafayette County

– Median household income: $61,070

— 3.5% below state average, 6.0% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 21.4%

— #1,376 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.1%

— #2,324 highest among all counties nationwide

#44. Monroe County

– Median household income: $60,595

— 4.3% below state average, 6.8% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 23.0%

— #1,126 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.7%

— #2,301 highest among all counties nationwide

#43. Portage County

– Median household income: $60,316

— 4.7% below state average, 7.2% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 26.4%

— #744 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.0%

— #2,274 highest among all counties nationwide

#42. La Crosse County

– Median household income: $60,307

— 4.7% below state average, 7.2% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 25.5%

— #825 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.2%

— #2,273 highest among all counties nationwide

#41. Waupaca County

– Median household income: $60,106

— 5.0% below state average, 7.5% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 22.7%

— #1,169 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.1%

— #2,261 highest among all counties nationwide

#40. Winnebago County

– Median household income: $59,947

— 5.3% below state average, 7.8% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 24.5%

— #932 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.4%

— #2,245 highest among all counties nationwide

#39. Trempealeau County

– Median household income: $59,606

— 5.8% below state average, 8.3% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 21.3%

— #1,399 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.5%

— #2,215 highest among all counties nationwide

#38. Dunn County

– Median household income: $59,588

— 5.9% below state average, 8.3% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 24.5%

— #932 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%

— #2,211 highest among all counties nationwide

#37. Rock County

– Median household income: $59,519

— 6.0% below state average, 8.4% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 23.2%

— #1,105 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%

— #2,208 highest among all counties nationwide

#36. Lincoln County

– Median household income: $59,183

— 6.5% below state average, 8.9% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 22.2%

— #1,245 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%

— #2,167 highest among all counties nationwide

#35. Pepin County

– Median household income: $58,750

— 7.2% below state average, 9.6% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 24.0%

— #1,005 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.0%

— #2,129 highest among all counties nationwide

#34. Manitowoc County

– Median household income: $58,464

— 7.6% below state average, 10.0% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 22.2%

— #1,245 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.0%

— #2,114 highest among all counties nationwide

#33. Buffalo County

– Median household income: $58,364

— 7.8% below state average, 10.2% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 20.1%

— #1,601 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.5%

— #2,106 highest among all counties nationwide

#32. Oneida County

– Median household income: $58,156

— 8.1% below state average, 10.5% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 23.8%

— #1,014 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.0%

— #2,090 highest among all counties nationwide

#31. Green Lake County

– Median household income: $57,339

— 9.4% below state average, 11.8% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 22.6%

— #1,179 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.4%

— #2,029 highest among all counties nationwide

#30. Shawano County

– Median household income: $57,322

— 9.4% below state average, 11.8% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 20.3%

— #1,558 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%

— #2,026 highest among all counties nationwide

#29. Bayfield County

– Median household income: $57,257

— 9.5% below state average, 11.9% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 20.6%

— #1,506 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.5%

— #2,017 highest among all counties nationwide

#28. Douglas County

– Median household income: $56,855

— 10.2% below state average, 12.5% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 23.0%

— #1,126 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.7%

— #1,969 highest among all counties nationwide

#27. Wood County

– Median household income: $55,684

— 12.0% below state average, 14.3% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 20.1%

— #1,587 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.0%

— #1,867 highest among all counties nationwide

#26. Jackson County

– Median household income: $55,228

— 12.7% below state average, 15.0% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 19.5%

— #1,690 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.8%

— #1,820 highest among all counties nationwide

#25. Vernon County

– Median household income: $54,549

— 13.8% below state average, 16.1% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 21.0%

— #1,445 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.2%

— #1,756 highest among all counties nationwide

#24. Clark County

– Median household income: $54,463

— 14.0% below state average, 16.2% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 18.8%

— #1,821 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.6%

— #1,746 highest among all counties nationwide

#23. Waushara County

– Median household income: $54,320

— 14.2% below state average, 16.4% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 19.3%

— #1,747 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%

— #1,731 highest among all counties nationwide

#22. Grant County

– Median household income: $54,144

— 14.5% below state average, 16.7% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 19.8%

— #1,650 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.0%

— #1,708 highest among all counties nationwide

#21. Juneau County

– Median household income: $53,928

— 14.8% below state average, 17.0% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 17.4%

— #2,072 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.1%

— #1,691 highest among all counties nationwide

#20. Burnett County

– Median household income: $53,555

— 15.4% below state average, 17.6% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 18.9%

— #1,801 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%

— #1,644 highest among all counties nationwide

#19. Marquette County

– Median household income: $53,293

— 15.8% below state average, 18.0% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 18.6%

— #1,855 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.5%

— #1,617 highest among all counties nationwide

#18. Taylor County

– Median household income: $52,860

— 16.5% below state average, 18.7% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 19.1%

— #1,781 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.7%

— #1,573 highest among all counties nationwide

#17. Marinette County

– Median household income: $52,385

— 17.2% below state average, 19.4% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 17.8%

— #1,986 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%

— #1,534 highest among all counties nationwide

#16. Barron County

– Median household income: $52,346

— 17.3% below state average, 19.5% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 19.3%

— #1,734 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.1%

— #1,526 highest among all counties nationwide

#15. Milwaukee County

– Median household income: $52,260

— 17.4% below state average, 19.6% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 21.8%

— #1,298 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.7%

— #1,512 highest among all counties nationwide

#14. Langlade County

– Median household income: $52,074

— 17.7% below state average, 19.9% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 16.8%

— #2,193 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.2%

— #1,481 highest among all counties nationwide

#13. Richland County

– Median household income: $52,052

— 17.8% below state average, 19.9% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 17.8%

— #1,986 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%

— #1,476 highest among all counties nationwide

#12. Sawyer County

– Median household income: $52,022

— 17.8% below state average, 20.0% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 18.5%

— #1,874 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.2%

— #1,471 highest among all counties nationwide

#11. Washburn County

– Median household income: $51,711

— 18.3% below state average, 20.4% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 18.8%

— #1,821 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%

— #1,422 highest among all counties nationwide

#10. Crawford County

– Median household income: $51,218

— 19.1% below state average, 21.2% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 17.7%

— #2,004 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%

— #1,351 highest among all counties nationwide

#9. Florence County

– Median household income: $50,821

— 19.7% below state average, 21.8% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 17.7%

— #2,004 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%

— #1,300 highest among all counties nationwide

#8. Vilas County

– Median household income: $50,039

— 20.9% below state average, 23.0% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 18.3%

— #1,924 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%

— #1,212 highest among all counties nationwide

#7. Price County

– Median household income: $49,749

— 21.4% below state average, 23.5% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 14.9%

— #2,521 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.1%

— #1,182 highest among all counties nationwide

#6. Rusk County

– Median household income: $48,961

— 22.6% below state average, 24.7% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 15.1%

— #2,490 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%

— #1,095 highest among all counties nationwide

#5. Adams County

– Median household income: $48,906

— 22.7% below state average, 24.8% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 14.8%

— #2,545 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.5%

— #1,086 highest among all counties nationwide

#4. Forest County

– Median household income: $48,394

— 23.5% below state average, 25.5% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 14.0%

— #2,643 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.2%

— #1,040 highest among all counties nationwide

#3. Ashland County

– Median household income: $47,869

— 24.4% below state average, 26.3% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 16.3%

— #2,267 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 14.9%

— #985 highest among all counties nationwide

#2. Menominee County

– Median household income: $47,188

— 25.4% below state average, 27.4% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 21.3%

— #1,399 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.9%

— #931 highest among all counties nationwide

#1. Iron County

– Median household income: $45,588

— 28.0% below state average, 29.9% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 15.1%

— #2,482 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.0%

— #782 highest among all counties nationwide

