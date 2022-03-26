Stacker collected information on the lowest-paying jobs in Green Bay, WI, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2020. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

In Green Bay, the annual mean wage is $50,020 or 11.2% lower than the national mean of $56,310, while the lowest-paying occupation makes $19,480. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

50. Pharmacy technicians

Green Bay, WI

Annual mean salary: $31,500

#72 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 400

National

Annual mean salary: $36,450

Employment: 415,310

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Williamsport, PA ($26,560)

— New Bern, NC ($28,010)

— State College, PA ($28,010)

49. Library technicians

Green Bay, WI

Annual mean salary: $31,440

#76 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 180

National

Annual mean salary: $39,630

Employment: 89,070

Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Twin Falls, ID ($19,270)

— Jonesboro, AR ($23,470)

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($24,420)

48. Opticians, dispensing

Green Bay, WI

Annual mean salary: $31,130

#27 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 110

National

Annual mean salary: $41,380

Employment: 68,180

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Tuscaloosa, AL ($26,400)

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($26,650)

— Corpus Christi, TX ($28,420)

47. Interviewers, except eligibility and loan

Green Bay, WI

Annual mean salary: $30,730

#32 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 50

National

Annual mean salary: $37,640

Employment: 173,800

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— El Paso, TX ($25,520)

— Lake Charles, LA ($26,190)

— Harrisonburg, VA ($26,220)

46. Rehabilitation counselors

Green Bay, WI

Annual mean salary: $30,630

#7 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 110

National

Annual mean salary: $42,080

Employment: 100,260

Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Racine, WI ($22,910)

— Fort Smith, AR-OK ($24,200)

— Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL ($27,830)

45. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners

Green Bay, WI

Annual mean salary: $30,390

#229 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,290

National

Annual mean salary: $31,410

Employment: 1,990,510

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($21,200)

— Sumter, SC ($21,400)

— Dothan, AL ($21,670)

44. Plating machine setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic

Green Bay, WI

Annual mean salary: $30,260

#9 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 180

National

Annual mean salary: $36,950

Employment: 38,470

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Lansing-East Lansing, MI ($26,980)

— Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA ($27,200)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($28,260)

43. Driver/sales workers

Green Bay, WI

Annual mean salary: $30,250

#150 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 690

National

Annual mean salary: $31,870

Employment: 420,890

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY ($19,230)

— Sumter, SC ($19,740)

— Dalton, GA ($21,020)

42. Hairdressers, hairstylists, and cosmetologists

Green Bay, WI

Annual mean salary: $30,080

#177 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 270

National

Annual mean salary: $32,740

Employment: 302,410

Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

Metros with lowest average pay:

— San Angelo, TX ($18,370)

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($19,280)

— Bowling Green, KY ($19,460)

41. Sewing machine operators

Green Bay, WI

Annual mean salary: $30,070

#131 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 50

National

Annual mean salary: $29,420

Employment: 116,520

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— El Paso, TX ($18,940)

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($21,950)

— Wichita Falls, TX ($22,070)

40. Funeral attendants

Green Bay, WI

Annual mean salary: $29,900

#65 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 80

National

Annual mean salary: $31,130

Employment: 32,300

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Ogden-Clearfield, UT ($20,980)

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($21,320)

— Lima, OH ($21,500)

39. Residential advisors

Green Bay, WI

Annual mean salary: $29,850

#82 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 80

National

Annual mean salary: $33,430

Employment: 102,450

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Gadsden, AL ($20,950)

— Jonesboro, AR ($20,980)

— Amarillo, TX ($21,360)

38. Switchboard operators, including answering service

Green Bay, WI

Annual mean salary: $29,790

#76 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 110

National

Annual mean salary: $33,980

Employment: 59,270

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Alexandria, LA ($20,580)

— Lawton, OK ($21,710)

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($22,090)

37. Tire repairers and changers

Green Bay, WI

Annual mean salary: $29,480

#98 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $31,790

Employment: 98,560

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($20,890)

— Terre Haute, IN ($21,540)

— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($22,830)

36. Orderlies

Green Bay, WI

Annual mean salary: $29,310

#55 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $31,780

Employment: 43,570

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC ($22,440)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($22,810)

— Jackson, MS ($22,850)

35. Security guards

Green Bay, WI

Annual mean salary: $29,190

#77 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 710

National

Annual mean salary: $34,360

Employment: 1,054,400

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Columbus, IN ($22,600)

— Hammond, LA ($22,690)

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($22,760)

34. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

Green Bay, WI

Annual mean salary: $28,750

#227 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 510

National

Annual mean salary: $29,400

Employment: 341,660

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($20,280)

— Albany, GA ($20,850)

— Dalton, GA ($20,890)

33. Bakers

Green Bay, WI

Annual mean salary: $28,480

#125 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 370

National

Annual mean salary: $31,060

Employment: 168,890

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Sherman-Denison, TX ($21,310)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($21,560)

— St. George, UT ($22,110)

32. Cooks, restaurant

Green Bay, WI

Annual mean salary: $28,310

#232 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,180

National

Annual mean salary: $29,530

Employment: 1,109,650

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($20,590)

— Laredo, TX ($21,000)

— Gadsden, AL ($21,540)

31. Automotive and watercraft service attendants

Green Bay, WI

Annual mean salary: $28,150

#168 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 120

National

Annual mean salary: $28,150

Employment: 112,750

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Valdosta, GA ($21,570)

— Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA ($21,740)

— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($21,950)

30. Packers and packagers, hand

Green Bay, WI

Annual mean salary: $27,780

#179 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 880

National

Annual mean salary: $29,270

Employment: 599,270

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Wichita Falls, TX ($18,740)

— Casper, WY ($19,850)

— Johnstown, PA ($19,920)

29. Preschool teachers, except special education

Green Bay, WI

Annual mean salary: $27,610

#55 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 670

National

Annual mean salary: $36,550

Employment: 370,940

Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Pocatello, ID ($18,910)

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($19,970)

— Lima, OH ($20,340)

28. Floral designers

Green Bay, WI

Annual mean salary: $27,540

#57 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $30,670

Employment: 36,810

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Oshkosh-Neenah, WI ($19,290)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($21,560)

— Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA ($22,530)

27. Manicurists and pedicurists

Green Bay, WI

Annual mean salary: $27,270

#57 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $29,010

Employment: 73,010

Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

Metros with lowest average pay:

— York-Hanover, PA ($18,440)

— Fort Wayne, IN ($18,880)

— Akron, OH ($19,540)

26. Couriers and messengers

Green Bay, WI

Annual mean salary: $27,130

#51 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 150

National

Annual mean salary: $33,010

Employment: 70,700

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Tuscaloosa, AL ($19,770)

— Monroe, LA ($21,160)

— Lawton, OK ($21,380)

25. Recreation workers

Green Bay, WI

Annual mean salary: $26,990

#117 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 530

National

Annual mean salary: $30,960

Employment: 325,640

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rocky Mount, NC ($20,040)

— Lake Charles, LA ($20,300)

— Monroe, LA ($21,000)

24. Parking attendants

Green Bay, WI

Annual mean salary: $26,480

#100 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 110

National

Annual mean salary: $27,910

Employment: 123,790

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Lake Charles, LA ($19,840)

— Huntsville, AL ($19,910)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($20,000)

23. Stockers and order fillers

Green Bay, WI

Annual mean salary: $26,290

#35 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,160

National

Annual mean salary: $31,010

Employment: 2,210,960

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Fond du Lac, WI ($23,990)

— Monroe, LA ($24,240)

— Florence, SC ($24,420)

22. Childcare workers

Green Bay, WI

Annual mean salary: $26,120

#255 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 370

National

Annual mean salary: $26,790

Employment: 494,360

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rome, GA ($17,330)

— Dothan, AL ($18,370)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,440)

21. Pressers, textile, garment, and related materials

Green Bay, WI

Annual mean salary: $26,060

#70 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $26,050

Employment: 31,980

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Raleigh, NC ($18,320)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($19,670)

— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($19,930)

20. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

Green Bay, WI

Annual mean salary: $25,740

#231 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 190

National

Annual mean salary: $26,900

Employment: 222,550

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($18,020)

— Dalton, GA ($18,450)

— Monroe, LA ($18,500)

19. Cooks, short order

Green Bay, WI

Annual mean salary: $25,460

#102 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 120

National

Annual mean salary: $27,030

Employment: 123,350

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Laredo, TX ($18,660)

— Gainesville, GA ($18,740)

— Mobile, AL ($18,820)

18. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

Green Bay, WI

Annual mean salary: $25,220

#202 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 720

National

Annual mean salary: $28,010

Employment: 795,590

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($18,460)

— Valdosta, GA ($18,730)

— Alexandria, LA ($19,070)

17. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

Green Bay, WI

Annual mean salary: $24,980

#171 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 160

National

Annual mean salary: $26,600

Employment: 179,890

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hattiesburg, MS ($18,060)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,580)

— Rome, GA ($19,050)

16. Food preparation workers

Green Bay, WI

Annual mean salary: $24,080

#133 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 750

National

Annual mean salary: $26,820

Employment: 793,590

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hammond, LA ($18,290)

— Morristown, TN ($18,550)

— Monroe, LA ($19,010)

15. Teaching assistants, postsecondary

Green Bay, WI

Annual mean salary: $23,900

#9 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 120

National

Annual mean salary: $39,460

Employment: 138,740

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA ($20,090)

— Amarillo, TX ($20,400)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($21,760)

14. Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers

Green Bay, WI

Annual mean salary: $23,810

#71 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $26,390

Employment: 95,600

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Tulsa, OK ($18,650)

— Appleton, WI ($18,760)

— Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC ($18,930)

13. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers

Green Bay, WI

Annual mean salary: $23,750

#94 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 250

National

Annual mean salary: $27,050

Employment: 113,150

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Montgomery, AL ($17,440)

— Athens-Clarke County, GA ($17,790)

— Sheboygan, WI ($17,940)

12. Food servers, nonrestaurant

Green Bay, WI

Annual mean salary: $23,650

#104 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 270

National

Annual mean salary: $27,460

Employment: 254,650

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($18,460)

— Enid, OK ($18,780)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($18,960)

10 (tie). Cashiers

Green Bay, WI

Annual mean salary: $23,430

#149 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 3,340

National

Annual mean salary: $25,710

Employment: 3,333,100

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hattiesburg, MS ($19,530)

— Monroe, LA ($19,780)

— Albany, GA ($20,320)

10 (tie). Animal caretakers

Green Bay, WI

Annual mean salary: $23,430

#57 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 240

National

Annual mean salary: $28,380

Employment: 193,660

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Morristown, TN ($18,810)

— Greenville, NC ($20,320)

— Twin Falls, ID ($20,580)

9. Cooks, fast food

Green Bay, WI

Annual mean salary: $23,210

#177 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 190

National

Annual mean salary: $24,300

Employment: 544,420

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Altoona, PA ($17,660)

— Johnson City, TN ($17,700)

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,900)

8. Food and tobacco roasting, baking, and drying machine operators and tenders

Green Bay, WI

Annual mean salary: $22,120

#2 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 120

National

Annual mean salary: $35,370

Employment: 19,010

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Oshkosh-Neenah, WI ($21,680)

— Green Bay, WI ($22,120)

— Oklahoma City, OK ($22,550)

7. Fast food and counter workers

Green Bay, WI

Annual mean salary: $21,640

#142 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 3,250

National

Annual mean salary: $24,540

Employment: 3,450,120

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($18,690)

— Mobile, AL ($18,750)

— Montgomery, AL ($18,780)

6. Bartenders

Green Bay, WI

Annual mean salary: $21,340

#55 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,210

National

Annual mean salary: $28,910

Employment: 486,720

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Gadsden, AL ($17,930)

— Decatur, AL ($17,950)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,150)

5. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

Green Bay, WI

Annual mean salary: $21,260

#122 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 250

National

Annual mean salary: $24,800

Employment: 316,700

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($17,940)

— Gadsden, AL ($18,150)

— New Bern, NC ($18,190)

4. Amusement and recreation attendants

Green Bay, WI

Annual mean salary: $20,780

#64 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $25,610

Employment: 248,190

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,040)

— Lynchburg, VA ($18,600)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($18,650)

3. Waiters and waitresses

Green Bay, WI

Annual mean salary: $20,570

#63 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,240

National

Annual mean salary: $27,470

Employment: 1,944,240

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($17,980)

— Decatur, AL ($17,980)

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($18,060)

2. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

Green Bay, WI

Annual mean salary: $19,740

#37 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 100

National

Annual mean salary: $26,300

Employment: 374,940

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($18,090)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,100)

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($18,240)

1. Dishwashers

Green Bay, WI

Annual mean salary: $19,480

#16 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 440

National