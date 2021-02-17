Lowest sturgeon harvest of the season as sturgeon spearing continues on Lake Winnebago, Upriver Lakes

(WFRV) – Wednesday closes out day 5 of the 2021 sturgeon spearing season.

A total of 91 fish were harvested, with 68 fish speared on Lake Winnebago and 23 were speared on the Upriver Lakes.

Stockbridge Harbor registered the most fish with 17 on Lake Winnebago however today was the lowest harvest of the season.

Lake Winnebago harvest remains under 50% of the allotment for each sex-specific harvest cap. Throughout the Lake and system-wide, harvest caps remain distant according to the Wisconsin DNR.

The biggest fish harvest on the Lake Winnebago System on Wednesday was a 134.4-pound female speared by Terry Noone and on the Upriver Lakes registered a 95.9 pound female speared by Cassie Stumpf.

You can read the full sturgeon report here.