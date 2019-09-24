Lt. Gov. Barnes visits wind farm in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) — In honor of National Clean Energy Week this week, Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes was in Fond du Lac Tuesday morning touring a wind farm and talking about sustainable energy.

Lt. Gov. Barnes used the trip to highlight some of the clean energy efforts being made around the state.

He says people around the country and right here in Wisconsin are getting more enthusiastic about renewable energy.

“People are more interested than ever about the way that we generate energy and the goal of reducing emissions. This is one of the most effective ways for us to generate carbon-free, emission-free energy across the state,” says Lt. Gov. Barnes.

Governor Tony Evers recently established the Office of Clean Energy and Sustainability to help with clean energy efforts in the state.