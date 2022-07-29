ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Many people are hoping luck will strike a second time at a gas station in the Village of Ashwaubenon.

“It has been nuts,” said Jackson Pointe Citgo assistant manager Kristy Sommers. “Everyone is coming back to get that next winning ticket.”

The Citgo station had a steady stream of customers on Friday.

“I would tip the workers here,” said Ramo Crowe, who was one of the dozens Local 5 saw there. “I would also make sure to spread it around to family and friends and probably go on vacation, too.”

Crowe, like so many others, chose that Citgo because of the winning Powerball ticket sold there on Jan. 5 to an Oneida couple.

Of course, it wasn’t just that couple who scored big. The store also got $100,000 for selling that winning ticket.

“It went towards our store and each of our employees got a little bit of a bonus out of that, so we’re hoping that this next winning ticket is sold here as well,” Sommers said. “We all have vacations planned already.”

Everyone has an idea of what they would do with $1.2 billion. We wanted to know what it could buy you. Some examples are:

35 F-35A Fighter Jets ($77 million each)

3 White Houses (estimated at around $389 million)

1 MLB team: the Miami Marlins ($990 million)

No matter your plans, time is running out. Sales stop across the state at 9 p.m. on Friday. The drawing is at 10 p.m.