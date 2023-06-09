

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (WFRV) – Ludacris will perform on Friday, August 11 at this year’s Wisconsin State Fair.

According to the Wisconsin State Fair, the rapper and actor will perform at the State Fair Main Stage on Friday, August 11. Ludacris is known for his hits “What’s Your Fantasy,” “Money Maker,” “Act a Fool,” and “My Chick Bad.”

The show will start at 7:30 p.m., kicking off with the opener Symba, a rookie rapper who released his latest album in 2022, Results Take Time. The project featured guest appearances from Pusha T, Roddy Ricch, and 2 Chainz.

Tickets went on sale on June 9 at 10 a.m., with prices set at $40, $45, and $50. The Main Stage will start seating at 6:30 pm. The Wisconsin State Fair says those who purchase tickets before entering the Fair will also get free admission to the State Fair on the day of the show.

The Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis runs from August 3 through 13. More information on the Ludacris performance can be found on the State Fair website.