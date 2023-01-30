GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Country music star Luke Bryan will come to the Resch Center later this year, as his ‘Country On Tour’ is making a stop in Green Bay.

The Resch Complex posted on its Facebook page that Luke Bryan will be coming to the Resch Center on October 13. The post mentions that tickets go on sale on February 3 at 10 a.m.

Luke Bryan’s Country On Tour will have multiple stops, including the Resch Center. In addition to Bryan, Chayce Beckham, Conner Smith and Hailey Whitters will be performing at the Resch as well.

October 13, 2023, is a Friday. There was no information on what time the concert will start.

More information can be seen on Luke Bryan’s Facebook page. A post says that ‘Nut House members get first access to purchase tickets on January 31 at 8 a.m. or 10 a.m. local time.