Luke Bryan coming to Green Bay Sep. 26

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Country music superstar and American Idol judge Luke Bryan is coming to Green Bay.

Bryan will be bringing his Proud To Be Right Here tour to the Resch Center on September 26 at 7 p.m.

Joining Bryan on tour are special guests Morgan Wallen and Runaway June.

Bryan is also headlining SummerFest on June 25 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 31 at 11 a.m. at ReschCenter.com, the Ticket Star box office in the Resch Center, and by phone at 1-800-895-0071.