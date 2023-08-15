MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – American Family Field announced on Tuesday that country star Luke Combs is bringing his “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old” Tour to Milwaukee for back-to-back concerts this spring.

Combs, best known for hit songs like, “Fast Car” and “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” will perform on back-to-back days at American Family Field on Friday, April 12, and Saturday, April 13.

Friday’s show will feature opening performances from Cody Jinks, Charles Wesley Godwin, and The Wilder Blue. Saturday’s Show will feature opening performances from Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker, and Colby Acuff.

Tickets for both shows will go on sale to the public on Friday, August 25 at 10 a.m. Two-day presale tickets from the Bootleggers Verified Fan presale will begin on Tuesday, August 22 at 2 p.m. with single-day presale tickets starting on Wednesday, August 23 at 10 a.m.

Tickets and more information about the shows can be found on the Milwaukee Brewers’ website or by calling the American Family Field Box Office.

Registration for presale tickets can be found here.