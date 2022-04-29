GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Come September, the Resch Center in Green Bay will be hosting country superstar and reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year, Luke Combs.

The North Carolina native recently confirmed he will be starting his “Middle of Somewhere Tour” this fall with stops planned in nine different states, including Wisconsin.

The tour will kick off on September 2 in Bangor, Maine before it heads to the Midwest for two performances in Green Bay.

Combs is scheduled to play at the Resch Center on September 16 and September 17 with shows starting at 7 p.m. on both nights.

Special guests featured during his Green Bay performance will be Jordan Davis and Morgan Wade.

Tickets to see the fan-favorite country artist in concert will go on sale May 6 at 10 a.m. Fans can purchase tickets online or by phone at 800-895-0071.

Ticket prices will range from $25 to $85.

“I know that the price of everything has been going up these last couple years and there’s nothing I can do about that, but the one thing I could do is set the price of my tickets. So, what I wanted to do was keep the ticket prices the same as they were before the pandemic. I really hope you guys will come out and check us out. Can’t wait to see you on the road,” shared Combs.