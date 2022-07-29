ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular business in Ashwaubenon now has the option for customers to sit outside and enjoy a beautiful day.

Lumberjack Johnny’s announced that the outdoor patio is now open.

The new patio portion of Lumberjack Johnny’s will have something for everyone to enjoy including:

Giant Jenga

S.A.F.E Archery

Outdoor ax throwing

However, Lumberjack Johnny’s told Local 5 that they cannot serve alcohol outside, but guests can carry beverages outside.

On Saturday, July 30, Lumberjack Johnny’s is hosting a ‘Lumberjack Luau’ event which will celebrate the grand opening of the patio. The event will have music, mini patio pools, cornhole tournaments, drink specials and more.

Escape Room Wisconsin – Green Bay will also be there on July 30 with a ‘tropical-themed mini-escape game’.

More information about Lumberjack Johnny’s can be found on their website.