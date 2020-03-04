LUNAFEST film festival celebrating women filmmakers across NE Wisconsin

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s time to roll out the red carpet and get the popcorn ready!

LUNAFEST, the fundraising film festival dedicated to championing women filmmakers and bringing women together in their communities, will be hosted by Girls on the Run of Northeast Wisconsin at Fox Valley Technical College in Appleton on Friday, March 6, 2020.

The unique film festival highlights women as leaders in society, illustrated through seven short films by women filmmakers. The films range from animation to fictional drama, and cover topics such as women’s health, body image, relationships, cultural diversity and breaking barriers.

All proceeds from LUNAFEST will benefit Girls on the Run of Northeast Wisconsin, a local non-profit that provides social and emotional programming that incorporates running for girls in grades 3-8 with a mission to inspire them to be joyful, healthy and confident. So far, LUNAFEST, which is created and funded by LUNA®, The Whole Nutrition Bar, has raised more than $5 Million for nonprofit organizations like Girls on the Run of Northeast Wisconsin across the US and Canada.

You can find more information about LUNAFEST Appleton online right here.