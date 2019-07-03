Lundgaard family thanks community for support

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — The family of fallen Appleton Firefighter Mitch Lundgaard is thanking the community for the outpouring of support.

Mitch’s wife, Lindsey, and their tree sons, Evan, Logan, and Ryan, say:

“We would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation for the outpouring of support from our friends, family and community during this extremely difficult time in our lives. It is hard to put into words how thankful we are for the love and support that has been shown to our family. Due to the overwhelming generosity of this community, it is difficult to personally thank every single person or business that sent cards, gifts, food, donations, prayers, letters, and organized fundraisers. We have read every card, message and comment and find such hope and comfort in the kind words.”

The letter, attached below, goes on thank those who have provided financial support as well as some of Mitch’s fellow firefighters and other emergency personnel.

“We have seen firsthand how a community can truly come together and that LOVE really does WIN!”