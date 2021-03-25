‘Lung cancer is a silent cancer’: Appleton survivor advocating for change

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – For seven years Nancy Becker fought lung cancer and now she is doing her part to get funding for research and accessible health care for all.

Becker was diagnosed with stage-one lung cancer, and after her seven-year battle, she was inspired to advocate for those affected by the disease.

“Lung cancer is a silent cancer and typically does not show up until you’re in stage four,” says Becker.

According to officials, this year alone there will be over 4,500 people in Wisconsin diagnosed with lung cancer and 2,400 of those people will die from it.

Even though lung cancer has been associated with smoking, Becker says even those who don’t smoke can be affected.

“It is associated with smoking. There’s also individuals that we’ve come across who never smoked a cigarette,” says Becker.