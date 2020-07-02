Lush Cosmetics to open in Appleton on July 3

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Lush Cosmetics will open the doors of its Appleton location in the Fox River Mall on July 3.

Lush confirmed the rumors that a location was coming to Northeast Wisconsin to WFRV Local 5 in November. At that time, Lush was anticipating being open in March.

The store says they are ready to open with a people-first phased approach, starting with a phased roll-out of contactless pickup, before opening with a limited capacity.

Lush says each phase is based on current local government regulations, CDC recommendations, the establishment of cleanliness standards, supplies and training in shops, and local staff sentiment and comfort with the opening.

As part of the first phase, Lush customers will be able to buy orders online and pick them up in-store. The reopening status may vary from location to location, visit the Lush store locator for more details.

New health and safety protocols are in place at Lush locations, including the new Appleton store:

Reduced capacity

6-foot social distance guide markers

Access to clean sinks and soap for requested handwashing upon entry (no purchase required)

Contactless payment only

Sanitized cash desk and debit terminal after each customer

Regular sanitization of surfaces throughout the shop

Compulsory hand washing before staff assist different customers

New product available if customers are not comfortable purchasing package-free or display product on shelves

Masks for Lush team members and a request that customers wear them, too

At this stage, demos will also be paused to maintain hygiene levels

“We are so excited to open the doors to a brand new store in Appleton,” says Elisa Torres, Lush’s Director of Retail. “While the road to normality is bound to be a little uncertain as the world changes around us, we’re committed to safely and consciously starting afresh together, and look forward to welcoming the people of Appleton with open arms.”

The Fox River Mall Lush shop will be Monday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday 12 – 6 p.m. The Appleton Lush is the third Wisconsin location, with the other stores in Madison and Wauwatosa.

