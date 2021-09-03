Lutheran Social Services helping Afghan refugees, looking for volunteers & donations

(WFRV) – Looking for ways to help the refugees from Afghanistan? Well, Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan (LSS) is looking for donations and volunteers.

LSS is working with partners to get an idea of what support the refugees from Afghanistan need and is looking for volunteers and donations.

According to officials, LSS has helped with the settlement of over 10,000 refugees through their structure Refugee Resettlement program when it started in 1974.

There is a reported ‘immediate and critical’ need for resources to help the refugees. Officials say there will not be specific information on the number of refugees that are settling in Wisconsin.

“LSS is grateful to be in a position to provide love, compassion and care for those seeking safety. We need our community’s support now more than ever. In the midst of LSS preparing for a greater number of refugees due to President Biden’s cap increase we now need to expand our resources even further in order to serve Afghans in crisis,” says Héctor Colón, president and CEO of LSS.

LSS’s process is within the first 30-90 days after arriving, the LSS Refugee Resettlement team finds housing, coordinates transportation and helps refugees apply for benefits, health care, school enrollment and more. They also help the refugees with English as a Second Language (ESL) classes.

There are multiple ways to help the LSS Refugee Resettlement program:

Cash donations to cover the cost of rent or residence hotels for up to six monts Online: Visit their website Mail: Make checks payable to ‘Lutheran Social Services – Refugee,’ and sent to P.O. Box 88868, Milwaukee, WI 53288 Text LSSREFUGEE to 41444

In-Kind and other donations Personal hygine kits (soap, shampoo, toothpaste etc etc) Food deliveries from ethnic restaurants, grocery shopping assistance, and grocery/gift card donations LSS is not able to accept donations of clothing at this time.

Volunteering Get matched to sponsor a family for 6-12 months Transportation to appointments, shopping, etc. Recreation, child care and respite for parents or single parents Community outings



For more information visit LSS’s website.