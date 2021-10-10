Luxemburg-Casco FFA alumni host annual toy, craft, & vender show

LUXEMBURG, Wis.(WFRV)- The 16th annual Luxemburg-Casco FFA alumni toy, craft and vender show was held Sunday, with over 400 people in attendance. “It’s awesome that we can do this again,” said Tim Paye of Tim’s Sports Cards and Nascar Die-Cast. Paye’s daughter attends Luxemburg high school, his alma mater, so it’s a familiar place. “It’s a great fundraiser,” said Paye.

40 venders set up shop inside the brand new gymnasium, with proceeds going towards the FFA. Those in attendance were also treated to a tour of the new, state of the art Agriscience center on the campus. FFA students were on hand to give tours. “In our greenhouse area, we have a fully automated greenhouse. We’re growing lettuce and tomato, and peppers right now,” said Matt Haen, President of the Luxemburg-Casco FFA Alumni.

Cynthia Falish-Haufe is an FFA student who’s family owns a dairy and beef farm. She is learning about plants. “In the greenhouse portion, you learn a lot about plants and how diseases can start,” said Falish-Haufe. She also says that she wants to eventually go into farming as well, being that she is 5th generation. Matthew Moen is in his last year of the FFA and says it’s nice to be able to sell what you grow. “When we have enough plants and the plants are big enough, we have a sale and that kind of goes towards everything for FFA,” said Moen.

With this being the largest fundraiser for Luxemburg-Casco FFA, there is a renewed hope that more students will opt to join and learn more about agriculture. ” We are a huge farming community and with the AG center, we wanted to keep it going with the younger generations,” said Courtney Dorner, secretary of Luxemburg-Casco FFA. For more information on their programs, including how to join, click here.