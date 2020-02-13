Luxemburg-Casco High School to see increased police presence after threat made on social media

LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – Luxemburg-Casco High School says there will be an increased police presence around the school on Thursday after a student reportedly made a threat on social media.
Officials say the student will not be in school today.
Students will not be screened, but extra law enforcement will be in the area.
