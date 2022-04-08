LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – Luxemburg-Casco School District is making history by naming its first female superintendent.

According to the district, Dr. Jo-Ellen Fairbanks will serve as superintendent of the Luxemburg-Casco School District starting July 1.

A Wisconsin native, 55-year-old Jo-Ellen Fairbanks has served as a Wisconsin educator for 30 years working in various positions including:

Science teacher

Department chairperson for the Burlington Area School District

Director of instruction and professional development for the CESA 9 academic agency

Associate dean-general education/business at Mid-State Technical College in Wisconsin Rapids

Principal

Adding to her achievements, Fairbanks currently serves as the superintendent of the Cochrane-Fountain City School District, located in Buffalo County. Fairbanks has served in this role since July 2020.

Now, after two years, Fairbanks will be heading east to join the Luxemburg-Casco family.

“I’m excited to lead the Luxemburg-Casco School District,” says Fairbanks. “It is a forward-thinking district, headed in a good direction, that has emphasized community partnerships to create opportunities for students.

Equally excited about her arrival is Board of Education President Mike Driedric, who emphasized his confidence in Fairbanks’s abilities.

‘The Board of Education was excited to select Jo-Ellen as the next Luxemburg-Casco superintendent,” said Driedric. “She has strong curriculum and financial backgrounds, a track record of managing a district and has demonstrated the ability to be creative financially to find solutions. We also believe that she will be a good fit for the community from a culture standpoint.”

Fairbanks will be the district’s fifth superintendent and will be succeeding current Luxemburg-Casco School District superintendent, Glenn Schlender. Fairbanks is set to start in her new role effective July 1.