Luxemburg-Casco School District has students learning ins and outs of the automotive industry

LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WFRV) A new program launched in the Luxemburg-Casco School District has students learning the ins and outs of the automotive industry. As Kris Schuller reports the program was started to meet a nationwide need for skilled technicians.

Inside Luxemburg-Casco High School class is in session. And for students like Jayden Nordquist, the lessons learned under the hood puts him on an early path to a possible career.

“Things are broken, they come in, I fix them and I get the satisfaction of fixing something,” said Nordquist.

Nordquist is one of 20 students enrolled in the brand new Ahnapee Automotive program.

“They learn how to change tires, how to change brakes and then basic engine service maintenance,” said the district’s Learning Services Director Mike Snowberry.

Where a hands-on approach helps these students to earn college credit, to obtain a technical diploma as an Automotive Maintenance Technician.

“We’re trying to help steer students and help them figure out what it is they want to do and find that right career path,” Snowberry said.

This program is a partnership between the school district and NWTC, in an effort to produce highly trained automotive technicians who nationwide are in high demand.

“The need for auto technicians is growing more and more,” said Brent Westlund, an employee of NWTC and instructor for the class.

The course is supported by area dealerships, who through an apprenticeship program, offer on the job training to students like Nordquist and even a paycheck.

“Currently we have 10 of our students who are placed,” Snowberry said.

The hope is that after earning the diploma and graduating from high school, the students will earn an associate’s degree at NWTC, remaining in the area, filling an ever-growing need.

“There are so many places looking to hire, so many good quality people,” Westlund said.

There are 20 programs across the state – offering similar automotive training programs.