LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – The Luxemburg-Casco School District says there will be no school on November 17, due to the ‘unexpectedly high volume’ of staff requests for time off.

The Luxemburg-Casco School District posted on its Facebook page about a change in scheduling for November 17. There will reportedly be no school on Friday, November 1, due to the ‘unexpectedly’ high volume of time off requests from district staff.

Officials say that the inability to provide adequate supervision caused the decision to have no school that day. To make up for the off day, the in-service day that was scheduled for January 15 will now be an instructional day, according to the district.

Students will be expected to attend school on January 15. Teachers will make the time up by adding an in-service day at the end of their contract year.

