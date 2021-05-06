Luxemburg-Casco School District returns to pre-COVID-19 restrictions

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Luxemburg-Casco School District has made the decision to return to pre-COVID-19 restrictions.

According to a release, the school board made the decision on a 4 to 3 vote.

The Kewaunee County Health Department will continue to encourage COVID-19 protocol for isolation and quarantine of positive cases and their close contacts per CDC and DHS guidelines as well as safety protocol including masking, social distancing, and remaining home when ill.

As of May 5, Kewaunee County is reporting no significant change in high coronavirus case activity levels.

