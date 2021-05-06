LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Luxemburg-Casco School District returns to pre-COVID-19 restrictions

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Luxemburg-Casco School District

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Luxemburg-Casco School District has made the decision to return to pre-COVID-19 restrictions.

According to a release, the school board made the decision on a 4 to 3 vote.

The Kewaunee County Health Department will continue to encourage COVID-19 protocol for isolation and quarantine of positive cases and their close contacts per CDC and DHS guidelines as well as safety protocol including masking, social distancing, and remaining home when ill.

As of May 5, Kewaunee County is reporting no significant change in high coronavirus case activity levels.

Danielle Zulkosky will have more on the story on Local 5 news at 10.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Northeast Wisconsin natives Dietzen, Heim get shot as undrafted free agents

De Pere football looks to finish undefeated regular season

Timber Rattlers open with win over Beloit, fans return to Fox Cities Stadium

UW-Green Bay's Charles Guthrie named Akron University's Athletic Director

Timber Rattlers ready for return to action, start of 2021 season

Kimberly pulls away from Neenah, prepares for Fondy