Luxemburg community drives through town honoring graduating seniors

LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – To help celebrate their graduates, Luxemburg students, families, and residents took part in a drive through the town on Wednesday.

The procession of trucks, tractors, and cars drove down Main Street to celebrate the accomplishments of the senior class.

“Luxemburg…it’s very supportive even if you don’t have a senior graduating,” Rylee Vanden Plas, a graduating senior, told WFRV Local 5. “Everyone just loves to see everything going on with the high school.”

Vanden Plas will be attending Stephenson University in Maryland and is majoring in fashion design. She moved there in April and this was her first visit home.

