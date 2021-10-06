Luxemburg father arrested for abuse charge, child in critical condition

LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – A Luxemburg man was arrested for abuse charges after his 7-year-old daughter was brought into a local medical facility with injuries consistent with physical abuse.

According to the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 5 around 2:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office got a call from a Green Bay medical facility regarding a 7-year-old female patient. The girl was brought in and had injuries that were reportedly consistent with physical abuse.

The facility stated that the girl was currently unconscious and in critical condition. She was later transported to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee for treatment.

The father of the child, 33-year-old Alan Finch, was arrested for the charge of Reckless Physical Abuse of a Child. Authorities say that additional charges could be coming as the investigation continues.

The investigation is ongoing, and there was no further information provided.

Local 5 will continue to update this story.

