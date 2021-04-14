Luxemburg man dies after three-vehicle crash, Kewaunee Co. Sheriff’s investigate

LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a crash that killed a Luxemburg resident.

According to a release, the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department responded to a 3 vehicle accident in the Town of Luxemburg on Thursday, April 8, around 11 a.m.

Deputies say, after the initial investigation, they determined that the driver of a 2018 Red Ford Escape was turning east on STH 54 at County Line Road. The driver of that car, 92-year-old Roland DeCremer from Luxemburg failed to yield to a semi-truck.

The department explains that after DeCremer’s car hit the side of the semi-truck, a 2007 Silver Buick Rendezvous moving east struck DeCremer’s Ford Escape.

DeCremer and his passenger Irene DeCremer were initially trapped in their vehicle until Luxemburg Fire and Rescue freed them and transported both to a medical facility in Green Bay.

On April 14, the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department says they were notified Roland DeCremer passed away due to complications from the accident.

Deputies say alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the accident.