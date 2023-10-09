LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Luxemburg are asking those involved in a graffiti incident to “do the right thing” and let law enforcement know who is responsible.

According to a release from the Luxemburg Police Department, officers responded on Friday to a complaint of significant damage to a storage building at 230 Willow Street, just to the south of Van Drisse Oil Co.

Edited images provided by police to block out vulgar language show that red, blue, green, and orange paint was used to cover a large section of the wall on the garage’s north side with graffiti.

Authorities believe a grove of trees close to the location in question was likely used by the perpetrators as a “fort” or place to hang out.

Police say a plastic cone with a spiral design was found in the area along with litter and other materials that may link those responsible to the crime.

At this time, no suspects have been identified, however, the Luxemburg Police Department is asking those involved with this incident to “do the right thing.”

“This damage isn’t going to just disappear and business owners shouldn’t have to worry about things such as this. I am asking those students in middle school and high school to do the right thing and step up and let us know who did this and who hangs around in this “fort”.” Luxemburg Police Chief Chris Gulbrand

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the Luxemburg Police Department at 920-845-5381.