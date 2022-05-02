LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – The Luxemburg Police Department is looking for a 34-year-old man who could be in danger.

According to the Luxemburg Police Department’s Facebook, officers are looking for Timothy Wichmann, 34, who left his home Monday morning at 8:30 a.m. driving a white 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche 4DR with a truck plate of TC8952.

Officers say Wichmann never arrived at work in De Pere and left his cellphone at home. He suffers from depression and needs to take medication.

He was last seen wearing a white UnderArmor zip-up sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black UnderArmor shoes.

Police are asking anyone who has seen Wichmann or his truck to contact them as soon as possible at (920) 845-5381.