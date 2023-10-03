LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Luxemburg are looking to identify two males whose “pranks” have been causing disturbances throughout the village.

According to a release from the Luxemburg Police Department, police were made aware of numerous incidents between 9:30 and 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

These incidents took place throughout the entire village and involved pouring things like syrup, nacho cheese, oil, and applesauce all over people’s vehicles as well as inside their mailboxes.

“Pranks are sometimes funny but antics like this are overboard, as they are entering private property when people are not home or sleeping.” Luxemburg Police Chief Chris Gulbrand

Chief Gulbrand also says that the department has evidence of two men, whom they believe are the perpetrators, driving a silver four-door car without headlights on and blowing on the horn after the “prank” was done.

Authorities say this is a common practice and are asking community members to contact the Luxemburg Police Department if they have any security footage of these incidents or have any information on who the two men may be.