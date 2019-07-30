Lynx kittens making public debut

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Three Canada lynx kittens born at the NEW Zoo in May are set to make their public debut.

The NEW Zoo says the kittens are old enough now to follow their mother out of the den to explore.

Lucy, the mother, has been coaxing the kittens into the large exhibit, encouraging them to climb trees, stalk through vegetation, and practice sneak attacks.

While adult lynx have proportionally large feet, the baby lynx have not yet “grown into” their feet, making them look quite silly.

If you plan on visiting the zoo, you can expect to see the lynx kittens from 11 a.m. through the early evening hours daily.

Interested in seeing other babies, too?

The NEW Zoo says the four river otter pups continue to grow and are more playful and active than ever. They have joined their father during the river otter chat, which occurs at noon daily. Tickets are available for purchase to feed fishsicles to the otters. For more information, click here.