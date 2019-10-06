MacArthur Elementary School celebrates 50 years of education

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — A local elementary school marked 50 years of educating students with an open house Saturday.

MacArthur Elementary School on 1331 Hobart Dr. in Green Bay held their open house celebration from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Guests were invited to tour the school and catch up with staff and alumni, along with viewing school history through memorabilia on display. Memorabilia, such as old class pictures, were donated by teachers and alumni for the day.

Principal of MacArthur Elementary School Kim Van Pay said they wanted to showcase the the impact the school has made in the community.

“We’ve had so many wonderful things go on through the years and we just wanted to showcase that for the individuals, past students and past staff, just to come back and have a reunion,” Van Pay said.

The event had food trucks on site, a photo booth and other activities for the kids.