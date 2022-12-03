APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The cause of a fire at an Appleton manufacturing facility is under investigation after a machine caught fire on Saturday morning.

According to the Appleton Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the manufacturing facility located in the 1600 block of West Spencer Street around 7 a.m. on December 3.

Employees reportedly told arriving fire crews that a machine was on fire. A release states that heavy smoke conditions were reported inside the manufacturing portion of the building.

Within 20 minutes, the Appleton Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire but also credit the sprinkler system for helping to keep the fire from growing.

The release states that one employee was evaluated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation, and no other injuries were reported.

Crews remained on the scene for roughly an hour working with plant personnel to ventilate the smoke.

No damage estimate is available at this time, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Properly functioning sprinkler and alarm systems kept the fire in-check and alerted all occupants to safely evacuate the building. Appleton Fire Department

This is the second red bulb added to the Appleton Fire Department’s Christmas wreath.