Machine shed total loss after fire near Black Creek

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) Multiple crews were called to a shed fire, just east of Black Creek.

According to Black Creek Fire & Rescue who were on scene, the call came in at 11:42 a.m. on Friday, January 1 for a fire in a machine shed on Kropp Road.

There were several mini explosions due to vehicle tires blowing up. The shed is a total loss.

There is no word on the cause of the fire or if anyone was injured during the incident.

The fire did happen during the same time as a fire in the Town of Osborn, however the incidents were not related and resources were rationed using the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System.