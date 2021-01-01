SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) Multiple crews were called to a shed fire, just east of Black Creek.
According to Black Creek Fire & Rescue who were on scene, the call came in at 11:42 a.m. on Friday, January 1 for a fire in a machine shed on Kropp Road.
There were several mini explosions due to vehicle tires blowing up. The shed is a total loss.
There is no word on the cause of the fire or if anyone was injured during the incident.
The fire did happen during the same time as a fire in the Town of Osborn, however the incidents were not related and resources were rationed using the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System.
Latest Stories
- Machine shed total loss after fire near Black Creek
- Heavy smoke damage to home after dehumidifier catches fire in basement
- GOP torn over Trump’s Electoral College challenge of Biden
- Door Co. business hosts daylong polar plunge to benefit Southern Door Fire Dept.
- Introducing Northeast Wisconsin’s first babies of 2021