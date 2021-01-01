FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Machine shed total loss after fire near Black Creek

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) Multiple crews were called to a shed fire, just east of Black Creek.

According to Black Creek Fire & Rescue who were on scene, the call came in at 11:42 a.m. on Friday, January 1 for a fire in a machine shed on Kropp Road.

There were several mini explosions due to vehicle tires blowing up. The shed is a total loss.

There is no word on the cause of the fire or if anyone was injured during the incident.

The fire did happen during the same time as a fire in the Town of Osborn, however the incidents were not related and resources were rationed using the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

