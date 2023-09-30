OAK CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – A machining manufacturer has announced its plans to close a plant of its southeastern Wisconsin facility as a result of a decreasing volume of orders and the liquidation of the business, affecting over 130 employees.

According to a letter sent by Superior Die Set Corp. to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD), it will be implementing the closing of its Oak Creek facility on November 20, resulting in 133 employees being laid off.

Officials with Superior Die Set Corp. noted in the letter that “there remains a possibility there may be a buyer and operations would continue. There is work to be done between now and November 20 regardless of future events and we appreciate everyone’s continued focus.”

Layoffs are expected to happen on November 20, or within 14 days of November 20. Officials stated that employment losses are expected to be permanent, and affected employees have been notified.

“This is a difficult decision and we appreciate any assistance you may provide to our employees in this difficult period with their job search and transition,” said Andrew Chadwick, Global Director of Safety and Human Resources at Superior Die Set Corp.

No other details were provided.