MONDAY, 1/16/2023, 3:48 p.m.

LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – Tim Macht has provided yet another update, this time releasing the new location of Macht Village Programs.

According to Macht, the new location will be at 1551 W. Main Avenue in the Village of Ashwaubenon. They will be reopening at the new location on January 18.

It is truly unbelievable that we could suffer a catastrophic loss as we did and be fully functional five business days later. The Macht Village staff has been working around the clock since the fire to enable us to provide services to the children and families that rely upon our program(s). We are forever grateful to community and the area school districts that we serve for their outpouring of assistance, material and patience. Tim Macht, CEO of Macht Village Programs, Inc.

MONDAY, 1/16/2023, 2:15 p.m.

LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Macht Village Programs have issued a statement regarding the massive fire that destroyed their location in the Town of Lawrence.

On Thursday morning of last week our Mid Valley Drive location in the Town of Lawrence was destroyed by fire. We are thankful that the facility was unoccupied at the time and that no one was injured. This building housed our main administrative office, our school program and space that we utilized for after school programming for the children we serve. We do not yet know the cause of the blaze and are proactively working with investigators as they conduct their review. We have been struck by the tremendous outreach we have received from our partners, local school districts and the community. Thanks to their efforts, we have identified a new location to continue the work we provide for children and young adults with emotional and behavioral struggles. We took possession of our new facility yesterday and are working feverishly to furnish the space. It is our goal to be fully operational as early as Wednesday of this week (January 18). This situation has made us thankful for the efforts of the first responders, led by the Town of Lawrence Fire Department and their peers. We are grateful that their actions contained the situation, which kept our neighbors safe. Tim Macht, CEO of Macht Village Programs, Inc.

Multiple crews from Brown County responded to the fire on January 12, and sections of I-41 southbound were covered in black smoke.

