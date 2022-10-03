ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) announced Monday it will stop issuing refunds for discontinued bridge tokens at the end of 2022. The tokens, formerly purchased to be used at the bridge’s tolls, were discontinued in September of 2019 due to lack of usage.

Citing a dwindling interest in redeeming the tokens for cash, MBA says the last day to receive a refund for any in your possession will be December 31, 2022. Customers are able to redeem the tokens at the MBA office on the north end of the bridge.

The tokens are able to be redeemed for $4 per token for the first 24, and $1.50 per token past 24. MBA officials believe that less than 1 percent of all tokens issued remain in circulation.

Commemorative sets of two tokens, including designs of notable people and Mackinac Bridge ferries, will remain available for purchase.

You can learn more about purchasing commemorative tokens here.