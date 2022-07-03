MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers with the Madison Police Department are actively investigating the vandalization of a church on the city’s east side.

According to the department, on June 2, the front entrance and signage at St. Bernard Catholic Church were found to have been graffitied/damaged.

Authorities report that the graffiti written on the church contained anti-“pro-life” and anti-police rhetoric.

Officers believe the damage was done overnight and are now asking that anyone with information about this incident call the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or visit p3tips.com. Tips can be left anonymously. Those providing information leading to an arrest may also qualify for a monetary reward.

St. Bernard Catholic Church is located at 2450 Atwood Avenue in Madison.