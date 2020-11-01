Madison fire crew swims to rescue person in sinking vehicle

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say firefighters swam about 20 yards to a vehicle that was sinking into a Madison lake and rescued a person who was trapped in the back seat.
The State Journal reports that the victim was unresponsive and did not have a pulse when pulled from the vehicle near the Warner Park Boat Launch on Saturday night.
The fire crew administered CPR until a medic arrived on the scene to provide advanced life support.
cA condition report was not available.
Authorities say a rescue team did not find any other occupants of the vehicle after performing an underwater search.
