Madison high school student dies of COVID-19 complications

Photo courtesy WISC

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Officials at a Madison high school say a student has died after a brief coronavirus-related illness.

In an email to students and families, East High School’s principal said junior Isai Morocho died unexpectedly during the Thanksgiving break.

Principal Brendan Kearney described Morocho as “a caring friend and family member with a ready smile and great sense of humor,” as well as an excellent student.

The high school has set up virtual meetings for Monday and Tuesday afternoons to provide support for grieving students and staff.

At least two educators in Wisconsin have died this year due to COVID-19 complications.

In mid-September, Bay Port High School teacher Heidi Hussli died after a brief hospitalization related to COVID-19. A memorial fund has since been created in Hussli’s memory. According to her family, Hussli was exposed to the virus during her mother’s funeral.

In early October, Markesan School District Superintendent and Athletic Director Duane Bark passed away after a three month battle with COVID-19.

The virus has claimed the lives of more than 3,300 Wisconsinites, according to the Department of Health Services.

