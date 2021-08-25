Madison high schooler’s homemade lightsaber wins gold medal

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Madison high schooler has won an award for building his own lightsaber.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that Madison Country Day School senior Kaebren Walker’s creation earned him a gold medal at the NAACP’s Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics. The 43rd annual event involved about 500 students competing in categories including science, engineering and the humanities.

The winners were announced during the NAACP convention in July.

Walker said he got the idea while watching “Return of the Jedi.” It took him 18 months to build the lightsaber.

It ignites acetone and methanol, which evaporates in a 3-foot span that becomes the blade. He said it looks more like a thin flamethrower than a lightsaber.

