Madison man back in jail shortly after being released from Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 40-year-old Madison man was booked in Dodge County Jail shortly after being released from the Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun.

According to Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old Equon Hopkins who had served time in the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Prison System is back in jail and awaiting charges after an incident that occurred on Wednesday morning.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office report at around 10 a.m., deputies were alerted of a domestic violence incident on US 151 near County Highway C in the Town of Trenton.

Officials say the incident began when a woman passenger had exited a car followed by the driver, identified as Equon Hopkins, proceeding to flee the area and travel south on US 151.

Law enforcement says after the vehicle was located on US 151 near County Highway G, a deputy attempted a traffic stop to no avail.

The vehicle is said to have continued fleeing south on County Highway G at high speeds striking and causing damage to a motorcycle near County Highway S, as well as traveling in the wrong lane of traffic.

Authorities say when the vehicle reached Lowell, it failed to stop at the stop sign of Beaver Dam Street and Mill Street and drove into the lawn south of the intersection crashing into several small trees.

Deputies explain Hopkins then exited the car and fled on foot but was arrested a short distance from his car.

Officials report Hopkins was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries resulting from the vehicle crash with the trees.

Dodge County Sheriff’s Office say Hopkins has been booked into Dodge County Jail and law enforcement are requesting charges including Eluding an Officer, Hit and Run Attended Vehicle, Endangering Safety by Reckless Driving, and Domestic Battery be brought against Hopkins.

