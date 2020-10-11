Madison man dead following motor-vehicle crash in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Madison resident is dead and two others were injured following a motor-vehicle crash in the Town of Elba on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, just before 2:30 p.m., deputies responded to a motor-vehicle crash located on County Highway T south of County Highway TT, in the Town of Elba.

Upon initial investigation, officials determined that an SUV was traveling north on County Highway T when a passenger car that was also traveling north on County Highway T was rapidly approaching the back of the SUV.

Authorities say the passenger car attempted to pass the SUV on the left side, but the vehicles collided.

The passenger car, being driven by a Madison man, is reported to have gone off of the left side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting the driver.

Officials report the driver of the passenger car was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dodge County Medical Examiner.

The SUV, being driven by a man from Burnett and his female passenger, is said to have gone off of the right side of the roadway and overturned.

Deputies say both individuals within the SUV were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says the crash is currently being investigated by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Medical Examiner.

Latest Stories