MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from south-central Wisconsin was sentenced to federal prison on Tuesday for gun charges stemming from an incident at his girlfriend’s home.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), Devin Crayton, 33, from Madison pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Authorities say that around January 11, Crayton was handling a firearm and discharged it in his girlfriend’s residence.

After arresting Crayton later that morning, officers performed a search warrant on the house, allegedly finding an unloaded Taurus 9mm handgun along with a magazine containing four live rounds.

Officers say that a bullet hole from the upstairs hallway that traveled down into the living area was discovered.

A stolen police captain’s badge and handcuff case were also reportedly found by officers at the home, belonging to Crayton. As a convicted felon, authorities say Crayton is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

According to the release, Crayton said that he likes ‘car shopping’, or stealing from vehicles, and that the police badge was in a bag that he took.

Crayton also admitted that he was handling the gun when it fired inside the house. Stating that it was a ‘negligent discharge’ and that he only ‘briefly handled it.’

However, according to a witness statement provided in the release, the witness said that “Crayton always carried the gun, that he had pointed it at her before, and that he fired it in the house to wake people up as he was trying to get methamphetamine.”

The charge against Crayton was the result of an investigation conducted by the Verona Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

No further details were provided.