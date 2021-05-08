Madison named as a top 10 capital to live in the U.S.

(WFRV) – State capitals around the U.S. can be popular places to live for many reasons. A recent report from rent.com puts Madison, Wisconsin in the top 10 best capitals to call home.

A study studied at each capital, weighing several factors like cost of living, median income and overall business counts. Each capital was scored 1 to 50 (1 being the best) in six categories:

  • Median household income reported by the U.S. Census Bureau
  • Cost of living reported by the Council for Community and Economic Research
  • Average commute times reported by the U.S. Census Bureau
  • Walk Score
  • Bike Score
  • Overall business score

Madison ranked number 4 out of 50 capitals, below Salt Lake City, Utah, Austin, Texas and Cheyenne, Wyoming. Data pulled from rent.com ranked the 6 categories from 1 to 50, 1 being the best. See Madison’s full ranking below:

Income RankCost of Living RankCommuting RankWalkability RankBikeability RankBusiness Rank
1434209318
rent.com

Madison has a population of 259,680 and out of all 50 capitals, the city had the third-highest biking score. Primary industries in Madison are manufacturing, government and agriculture but living there could get costly, it will cost an average of $1,223 per month for rent.

