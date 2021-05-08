Madison named as a top 10 capital to live in the U.S.

(WFRV) – State capitals around the U.S. can be popular places to live for many reasons. A recent report from rent.com puts Madison, Wisconsin in the top 10 best capitals to call home.

A study studied at each capital, weighing several factors like cost of living, median income and overall business counts. Each capital was scored 1 to 50 (1 being the best) in six categories:

Median household income reported by the U.S. Census Bureau

Cost of living reported by the Council for Community and Economic Research

Average commute times reported by the U.S. Census Bureau

Walk Score

Bike Score

Overall business score

Madison ranked number 4 out of 50 capitals, below Salt Lake City, Utah, Austin, Texas and Cheyenne, Wyoming. Data pulled from rent.com ranked the 6 categories from 1 to 50, 1 being the best. See Madison’s full ranking below:

Income Rank Cost of Living Rank Commuting Rank Walkability Rank Bikeability Rank Business Rank 14 34 20 9 3 18 rent.com

Madison has a population of 259,680 and out of all 50 capitals, the city had the third-highest biking score. Primary industries in Madison are manufacturing, government and agriculture but living there could get costly, it will cost an average of $1,223 per month for rent.