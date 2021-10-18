Madison Officer shot by fellow cop during an arrest, not the subject of the arrest

FILE – In this July 6, 2020, file photo a sign for the Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Prisons is displayed at the Metropolitan Detention Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV)- The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, October 10, down in Madison.

According to the release, officers were attempting to arrest 19-year-old Katoine Richardson. Richardson was being arrested on charges of felony bail jumping when officers attempted their arrest the 19-year-old ran. Richardson was described as having a weapon on him during this time which he aimed at officers. During the incident, a Madison Police Officer fired his gun, which hit a fellow officer on the scene.

That Officer was then taken to a hospital and has been released for his injuries as of now. The DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is currently leading the investigation into the incident, along with assistance from Wisconsin State Crime Lab and State Patrol. Officials say all Law Enforcement are completely complying with the investigation.

The DOJ says that the investigation is currently ongoing and no further information has been released at this time. Local Five will update this story as new information becomes available.