Madison Police investigating after Black woman reports men threw lighter fluid on her, lit her on fire

MADISON, Wis. (WISC) – Madison Police are investigating an alleged assault of an 18-year-old Black woman after she told authorities she was lit on fire early Wednesday morning.

“It’s sad some of the things we are seeing in our community and in this country right now,” Michael Johnson, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County told WFRV’s sister station WISC. Bernstein’s family asked him to speak on their behalf as they ask for privacy while Althea recovers.

Bernstein told police she was driving on West Gorham with her driver’s side window down early Wednesday morning when four white men drove up to her and started yelling racial slurs at her. According to the report filed with Madison Police, Bernstein said the men sprayed her with what hospital staff believe to be lighter fluid.

The men then threw a flaming lighter at her, setting her on fire. Bernstein is now recovering from burns.

“It’s unacceptable. Where’s the respect for humanity? I hope the police apprehend these individuals. We live in a time in America that we should be showing empathy and love,” Johnson says.

Bernstein’s family put out a statement, saying, “Our family is saddened at what happened to Althea and the unprovoked attack on her body.”

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway denounced the assault, according to WISC, saying, “This is a horrifying and absolutely unacceptable crime that I will not tolerate in Madison. While we are still learning more about the details, current information suggests this may have been a premeditated crime targeted toward people of color, which makes the incident even more disturbing.”

According to the police report, Bernstein drove home and later sought treatment at the hospital. Madison Police Chief Vic Whal told WISC that he has several officers and detectives actively looking into this case and reviewing surveillance video.

“Obviously it’s a high priority for the department and we are going to put a lot of resources into doing a thorough investigation and trying to identify the people involved so we can take appropriate action,” Whal said.

WISC says Madison Police told them that if Bernstein’s claims are true, the men could be charged with attempted homicide and recklessly endangering safety. The hate crime modifier could be added to those charges, enhancing their penalties.

