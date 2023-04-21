MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – After losing his 8-year-old daughter Jaycee to brain cancer, Curtis Vallier has dedicated his life to making sure other families don’t have to go through what his family went through.

On Thursday, Vallier took his fight to the state capitol building, and this time around, he brought along some special guests.

Jaycee’s classmates at Holy Spirit Catholic School in Appleton joined Vallier, braving the rain to help out at a rally on the state capitol grounds to raise awareness about a new bill called ‘Jaycee’s Law’ that Vallier is trying to get passed through the state legislature.

Senate Bill 112, ‘Jaycee’s Law,’ would create a tax credit for business entities that donate money to a pediatric cancer research institution. Senator Andre Jacque introduced the bill. Vallier said that pediatric cancer research is hugely underfunded.

Vallier also puts together care packages for kids in the hospital who are battling cancer. More information about that and the other ways that Vallier is helping kids battling cancer can be found here.