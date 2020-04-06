Madison: State Capitol building opens to public during Monday’s Special Session

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The State Capitol building will open to the public beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, April 6, after Governor Tony Evers signed Executive Order #73, calling upon the Legislature to meet in Special Session to take up changes to the upcoming spring election.
The Department of Administration (DOA) closed the State Capitol building to the public on March 26 as a continued effort to slow the spread of coronavirus. On Monday, the State Capitol building will close one hour after the Special Session ends.
On Saturday, Wisconsin Republicans said they will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to block extended absentee voting in Tuesday’s primary, despite public health fears about in-person voting amid the coronavirus pandemic.
