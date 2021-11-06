Madison student charged in attack that prompted protests

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Madison high school student has been charged with sexually assaulting a girl at a homecoming party.

The attack prompted student protests across Madison and the resignation of the principal at East High School. The 17-year-old was charged Friday with sexual assault and strangulation in the Oct. 10 incident.

According to the complaint, the victim was at a friend’s after-party when the suspect allegedly locked her in a bedroom and assaulted her. In the days following, the Wisconsin State Journal reports, students staged two walkouts in support of the victim.

East Principal Sean Leavy stepped down late last month.

